Hexavest Inc. Cuts Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Hexavest Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 40.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 211,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 145,295 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $16,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 105.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 30,024 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the third quarter valued at approximately $602,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,086,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,956,000 after buying an additional 212,148 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5,054.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 352,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,053,000 after purchasing an additional 345,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total value of $12,796,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,249,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,326,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total value of $1,379,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,020,145.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 212,380 shares of company stock valued at $15,582,671 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MS has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.38.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $80.72 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $35.53 and a twelve month high of $86.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.63. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

