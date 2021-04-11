Selective Wealth Management Inc. Invests $81,000 in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. STA Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Ameren by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC boosted its stake in Ameren by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 10,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank boosted its stake in Ameren by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 3,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group boosted its stake in Ameren by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 2,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ameren by 2.7% in the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AEE. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ameren from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.88.

In other news, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total value of $487,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Mark C. Birk sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $152,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,807,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,400,220 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AEE opened at $80.53 on Friday. Ameren Co. has a 1 year low of $66.33 and a 1 year high of $86.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.67.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Ameren had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.67%.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

