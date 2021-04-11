Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Shares Sold by Selective Wealth Management Inc.

Selective Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 10.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Carter’s comprises 0.8% of Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Carter’s by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 17,295 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Carter’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,857,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Carter’s by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 705,626 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,382,000 after purchasing an additional 7,477 shares in the last quarter. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carter’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,402,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Carter’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,342,000.

Get Carter's alerts:

Shares of Carter’s stock opened at $93.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21. Carter’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.84 and a 1-year high of $105.41.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $989.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Carter’s had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 25.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRI has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on Carter’s from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Carter’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.