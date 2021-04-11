Selective Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 25.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of 3M by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,174,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $205,221,000 after buying an additional 66,839 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,137,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in 3M by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 582,232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $101,508,000 after purchasing an additional 110,936 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in 3M by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 222,310 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. grew its stake in 3M by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 29,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

3M stock opened at $198.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. 3M has a 52 week low of $131.12 and a 52 week high of $198.96. The company has a market capitalization of $114.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $185.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.30.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.05%.

MMM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Argus raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on 3M from $197.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Sunday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.73.

In related news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $5,419,488.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,155 shares in the company, valued at $13,894,077.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

