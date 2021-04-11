Hexavest Inc. Sells 8,945 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Hexavest Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,945 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $9,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AON. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AON in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of AON in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of AON in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of AON in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of AON in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 95.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $237.00 on Friday. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $167.45 and a 52-week high of $238.57. The stock has a market cap of $53.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $229.14 and its 200 day moving average is $212.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. AON had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 16.56%. AON’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.07%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AON. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on AON from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on AON from $196.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Evercore ISI began coverage on AON in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $231.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. AON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.17.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

