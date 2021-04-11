Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Has $727,000 Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 907 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VBR stock opened at $168.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $164.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.40. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.95 and a fifty-two week high of $173.21.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

