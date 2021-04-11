Selective Wealth Management Inc. Has $9.55 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 171,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,050 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for 8.7% of Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $9,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $691,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 5,885 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 28,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 9,281 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 25,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, March 15th. DZ Bank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

XOM opened at $55.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $236.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.22 and a 200-day moving average of $44.72. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $62.55.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

