KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Acquired by Lynch & Associates IN

Lynch & Associates IN raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KEY. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 92.7% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the period. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KEY stock opened at $20.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $9.05 and a 52-week high of $21.81. The firm has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.58.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 7.87%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

In related news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $105,438.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,944,465.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KEY shares. Barclays upped their target price on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on KeyCorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on KeyCorp from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. KeyCorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.51.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

