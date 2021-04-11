Hexavest Inc. Lowers Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Hexavest Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,648 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 12,462 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises approximately 1.1% of Hexavest Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $25,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in Broadcom by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 138.5% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 83 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.42, for a total transaction of $256,742.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total value of $8,053,570.47. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,527 shares of company stock worth $13,498,387. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Broadcom from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Cowen increased their price target on Broadcom from $415.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Broadcom from $470.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.15.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $485.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $468.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $425.01. The company has a market capitalization of $198.06 billion, a PE ratio of 77.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $246.80 and a 52-week high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.