Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Acquired by Lynch & Associates IN

Lynch & Associates IN raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Philip Morris International news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $168,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.25.

PM stock opened at $91.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.85 and a fifty-two week high of $91.25.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.49%.

Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

