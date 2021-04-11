NuWave Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,546 TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,546 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 527.3% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 99.5% in the fourth quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 375 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Tim Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $610,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,801,202.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 142,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total transaction of $18,606,398.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,450 shares in the company, valued at $15,069,688.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 250,295 shares of company stock worth $32,465,536 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEL stock opened at $131.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.74. The company has a market cap of $43.53 billion, a PE ratio of -182.69, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $62.88 and a 12-month high of $136.01.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is presently 45.07%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TEL shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.92.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

