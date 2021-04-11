NuWave Investment Management LLC Invests $763,000 in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $763,000. Intercontinental Exchange accounts for 1.0% of NuWave Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 253.5% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $117.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $113.25 and its 200 day moving average is $108.40. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.67 and a 1 year high of $119.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.02%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ICE. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.36.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 10,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total transaction of $1,221,334.79. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 175,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,549,173.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David S. Goone sold 9,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total value of $1,012,400.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 208,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,290,676.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,236 shares of company stock worth $3,506,057 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

