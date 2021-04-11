Pigeoncoin Trading Up 34.7% Over Last 7 Days (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. One Pigeoncoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pigeoncoin has a market capitalization of $5.82 million and approximately $131,517.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded up 34.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00012249 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000114 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000215 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000034 BTC.

888tron (888) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

About Pigeoncoin

Pigeoncoin uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. Pigeoncoin’s official website is pigeoncoin.org . Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

Pigeoncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pigeoncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pigeoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

