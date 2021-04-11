WINk (WIN) Achieves Market Cap of $442.09 Million

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 11th. In the last week, WINk has traded 26.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. WINk has a market cap of $442.09 million and approximately $744.05 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WINk coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk Profile

WINk is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WINk is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

WINk Coin Trading

