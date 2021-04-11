Insured Finance Trading 8.4% Lower Over Last Week (INFI)

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. One Insured Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.53 or 0.00000893 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Insured Finance has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar. Insured Finance has a total market cap of $11.24 million and $645,991.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.33 or 0.00067569 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $176.99 or 0.00296502 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00004994 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $435.97 or 0.00730358 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,447.01 or 0.99588674 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00019384 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $467.38 or 0.00782983 BTC.

Insured Finance Profile

Insured Finance launched on January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,105,110 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Buying and Selling Insured Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insured Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insured Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

