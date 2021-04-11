Anderson Hoagland & Co. Boosts Stock Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 138.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 95,882 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF makes up 1.5% of Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Anderson Hoagland & Co. owned approximately 0.24% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $10,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 6,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 14,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA KRE opened at $67.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.48. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1-year low of $29.72 and a 1-year high of $72.90.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

