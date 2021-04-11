Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) to Announce $0.11 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Penumbra’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penumbra will report full-year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Penumbra.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $166.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.69 million. Penumbra had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 1.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on PEN. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Penumbra from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $309.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $255.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $204.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.29.

In related news, insider Arani Bose sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.43, for a total transaction of $2,594,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 539,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,964,041.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEN. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Penumbra in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Penumbra by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra in the third quarter worth about $108,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Penumbra by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. 88.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEN opened at $272.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,007.52 and a beta of 0.43. Penumbra has a 12 month low of $153.79 and a 12 month high of $314.22. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $274.07 and a 200 day moving average of $236.91.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

