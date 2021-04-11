Brokerages Anticipate HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) to Post $0.29 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) to post earnings per share of $0.29 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for HubSpot’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is $0.28. HubSpot reported earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that HubSpot will report full-year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.62. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow HubSpot.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.82. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $252.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.36 million.

HUBS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday. They issued a $600.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of HubSpot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $345.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $435.00 to $567.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of HubSpot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. HubSpot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $465.79.

NYSE:HUBS opened at $516.56 on Tuesday. HubSpot has a 12-month low of $133.23 and a 12-month high of $547.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a PE ratio of -285.39 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $477.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $395.13.

In other HubSpot news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.35, for a total value of $3,283,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 657,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,877,925.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Yamini Rangan sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.60, for a total transaction of $986,871.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,216 shares in the company, valued at $24,468,417.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,706 shares of company stock worth $18,984,218 over the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in HubSpot by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HubSpot (HUBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.