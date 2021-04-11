Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) Shares Acquired by Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) by 2.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 124.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period.

Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF stock opened at $94.66 on Friday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 52-week low of $75.79 and a 52-week high of $105.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.30.

