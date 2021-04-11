BTR Capital Management Inc. Buys 25 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

BTR Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 460 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,476 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $726.09, for a total value of $1,071,708.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 2,800 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.97, for a total value of $2,046,716.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,418 shares of company stock valued at $29,492,515. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $808.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $123.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $440.00 and a 12-month high of $810.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $728.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $690.98.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $4.13 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BlackRock from $890.00 to $924.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $740.91.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Story: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.