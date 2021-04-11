Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 51,523 iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 51,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IYE. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at about $98,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 32.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at about $652,000. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,072,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 21,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 7,388 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Energy ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IYE opened at $25.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.35. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $14.52 and a 52 week high of $28.88.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

Further Reading: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.