Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter valued at $1,381,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 55,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,596,000 after acquiring an additional 16,726 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 25,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at $558,000. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at $812,000. 63.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

ABC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Evercore ISI raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.67.

In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 9,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total value of $1,062,993.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Henry Wadsworth Mcgee III sold 5,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $609,163.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,249.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,593 shares of company stock worth $6,171,704. Insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABC opened at $116.81 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52 week low of $81.51 and a 52 week high of $120.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.09. The firm has a market cap of $23.91 billion, a PE ratio of -6.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.24. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 65.93% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $52.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.28%.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Read More: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.