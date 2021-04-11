Evensky & Katz LLC Decreases Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Evensky & Katz LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 23.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 5,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Financial Associates LLC ADV boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Atlanta Financial Associates LLC ADV now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $66.53 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $45.16 and a 52 week high of $66.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.09.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

