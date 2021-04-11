Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE Purchases 1,914 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,525 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV accounts for 1.8% of Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $5,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BUD. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 690.6% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BUD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.20.

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $65.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.72, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $37.93 and a 52 week high of $72.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The consumer goods maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.59 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 6.84%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

