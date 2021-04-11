Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) is Family Legacy Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Family Legacy Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,385 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises 2.0% of Family Legacy Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter.

BIV stock opened at $88.79 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $88.21 and a 52-week high of $94.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.95.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

