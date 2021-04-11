American National Bank Purchases 3,712 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

American National Bank boosted its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 18,560.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,712 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. FMR LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 56.9% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 3,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 63.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 180,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,730,000 after buying an additional 69,651 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the third quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 249.1% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 5,360 shares during the period. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $253.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $291.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $254.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.71.

Shares of ROK opened at $264.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $154.80 and a one year high of $275.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.73 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.49. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 81.39%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 55.73%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 16,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.08, for a total transaction of $4,530,552.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,635,642.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.06, for a total transaction of $322,478.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,536,806.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,873,278 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

