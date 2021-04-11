Bao Finance Price Hits $0.0013 on Top Exchanges (BAO)

Bao Finance (CURRENCY:BAO) traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. During the last week, Bao Finance has traded 57.5% higher against the US dollar. One Bao Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Bao Finance has a market cap of $43.14 million and approximately $5.59 million worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.40 or 0.00067763 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $177.03 or 0.00296908 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00005005 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $436.22 or 0.00731594 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,309.21 or 0.99468845 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00019321 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $466.37 or 0.00782153 BTC.

Bao Finance Coin Profile

Bao Finance launched on December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 coins and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 coins. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @thebaoman and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (?) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (??) are delicious wrapped dumplings. These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure. Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems. The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go. “

Bao Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bao Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bao Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bao Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

