Bao Finance (BAO) Trading 57.5% Higher This Week

Bao Finance (CURRENCY:BAO) traded down 12.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 11th. In the last week, Bao Finance has traded up 57.5% against the dollar. Bao Finance has a market capitalization of $43.14 million and approximately $5.59 million worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bao Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.40 or 0.00067763 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $177.03 or 0.00296908 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00005005 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $436.22 or 0.00731594 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59,309.21 or 0.99468845 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00019321 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $466.37 or 0.00782153 BTC.

Bao Finance was first traded on December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 coins and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 coins. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @thebaoman and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (?) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (??) are delicious wrapped dumplings. These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure. Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems. The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bao Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bao Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bao Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

