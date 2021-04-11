Falcon Project (FNT) 24-Hour Volume Hits $42,416.00

Falcon Project (CURRENCY:FNT) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. One Falcon Project coin can currently be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Falcon Project has traded 27.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Falcon Project has a market capitalization of $7.41 million and $42,416.00 worth of Falcon Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.40 or 0.00067763 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $177.03 or 0.00296908 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00005005 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $436.22 or 0.00731594 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59,309.21 or 0.99468845 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00019321 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $466.37 or 0.00782153 BTC.

Falcon Project Coin Profile

Falcon Project’s total supply is 99,360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,951,280,734 coins. Falcon Project’s official message board is medium.com/@Dmitriy_aka_Lavrus . The official website for Falcon Project is falconofficial.com . Falcon Project’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_SBS and its Facebook page is accessible here

Falcon Project Coin Trading

