Legacy Private Trust Co. Boosts Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $5,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 167,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,653,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 14,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 98,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,476,000 after acquiring an additional 13,974 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 7,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $224.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $226.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.58. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.25 and a 52-week high of $242.62.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.20%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $218.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Truist downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.60.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, wine and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points.

