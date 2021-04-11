American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Purchased by Family Legacy Inc.

Family Legacy Inc. lifted its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AWK. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in American Water Works during the third quarter worth approximately $580,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the third quarter valued at $720,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in American Water Works by 10.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 289,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,978,000 after purchasing an additional 26,910 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 352,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,050,000 after buying an additional 6,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works during the 3rd quarter worth $4,187,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AWK opened at $151.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $27.52 billion, a PE ratio of 41.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.34. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.50 and a 12-month high of $172.56.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. The business had revenue of $923.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.50 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 11.03%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AWK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. US Capital Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.70.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

