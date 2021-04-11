Evensky & Katz LLC Cuts Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Evensky & Katz LLC cut its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 545,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,326 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF accounts for approximately 6.1% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Evensky & Katz LLC owned about 0.68% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $55,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,802,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804,587 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 120.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,427,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416,508 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,330,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,842,000 after purchasing an additional 556,382 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 159.1% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 691,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,681,000 after purchasing an additional 424,695 shares during the period. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3,258.7% during the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 616,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,186,000 after purchasing an additional 597,938 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $104.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.58. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $54.73 and a 1-year high of $106.03.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

