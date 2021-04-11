JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Purchased by Evensky & Katz LLC

Evensky & Katz LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 50,028.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 308,288 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 307,673 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for 1.7% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $15,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,609,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,581,000 after purchasing an additional 537,343 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,573,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,058,000 after purchasing an additional 905,116 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,135,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,030,000 after purchasing an additional 328,224 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,099,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,654,000 after purchasing an additional 19,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 2,063,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,828,000 after purchasing an additional 121,703 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.78.

