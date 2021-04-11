Evensky & Katz LLC Buys 147 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Evensky & Katz LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for about 0.3% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,729,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,478,000 after acquiring an additional 444,372 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,255,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,706,000 after buying an additional 69,394 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,239,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,397,000 after buying an additional 497,355 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,087,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,261,000 after buying an additional 139,300 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,550,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,388,000 after buying an additional 44,020 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $232.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $222.04 and a 200-day moving average of $208.73. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $149.14 and a one year high of $230.93.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.