$0.74 EPS Expected for Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) will report $0.74 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Vectrus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.89 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.59. Vectrus posted earnings of $0.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Vectrus will report full year earnings of $3.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.89 to $3.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.53 to $4.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Vectrus.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.49. Vectrus had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 14.60%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 6th.

In other news, SVP Kevin A. Leonard sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.56, for a total value of $102,480.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,215.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VEC. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vectrus by 21.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 203,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,400,000 after purchasing an additional 35,248 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Vectrus by 1.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 26,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vectrus by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 908,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,521,000 after acquiring an additional 21,815 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vectrus by 16.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Vectrus by 128.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vectrus stock opened at $51.60 on Tuesday. Vectrus has a 12-month low of $36.83 and a 12-month high of $60.32. The company has a market cap of $603.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.37.

Vectrus Company Profile

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and base operations, supply chain and logistics, information technology mission support, and engineering and digital integration services. It offers facility and base operations services, such as facilities operations and maintenance, base life support, facilities engineering and management, airfield management, civil engineering, public works, transportation operations, and emergency services.

