Parcion Private Wealth LLC Sells 89 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Family Capital Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 1,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Miramar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 6,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $337.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $318.26 and its 200 day moving average is $311.53. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $198.75 and a fifty-two week high of $338.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

