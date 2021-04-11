Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 1,692 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,692 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $3,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PPG. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $150.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $145.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.74. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $156.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 34.73%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on PPG Industries from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PPG Industries from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.61.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

