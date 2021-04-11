iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Shares Bought by Hexavest Inc.

Hexavest Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,084 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $10,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INDA. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,409,000 after buying an additional 43,232 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,693,000. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Astor Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 7,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Finally, Palladiem LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $604,000.

BATS:INDA opened at $41.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.05. iShares MSCI India ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.57 and a fifty-two week high of $38.21.

