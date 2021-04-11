Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Has $2.65 Million Stock Holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $2,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $335,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,191,000. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA bought a new position in Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SRE opened at $134.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.25. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $112.16 and a 12-month high of $137.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $40.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.85% and a return on equity of 11.02%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. This is an increase from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.90%.

SRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.00.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

