Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Pure Financial Advisors Inc.

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,353 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $5,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 178.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $61.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.45. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $41.45 and a 52 week high of $63.03.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

