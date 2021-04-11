First Hawaiian Bank Purchases 1,904 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,633,545,000. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,359,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,857,046,000 after buying an additional 4,368,967 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,709,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,153,866,000 after buying an additional 1,646,434 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,582,346 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $573,642,000 after buying an additional 1,210,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,141,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,917,740,000 after buying an additional 1,103,795 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.33.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total value of $1,575,133.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,153,715.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $232.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $221.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $143.01 and a 52-week high of $248.86. The company has a market cap of $165.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.04, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.24. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 19.00%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

