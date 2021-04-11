American National Bank Boosts Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

American National Bank increased its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 854.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,161 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,411 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Twin Tree Management LP increased its position in The Hershey by 2,728.6% in the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of The Hershey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 8,021 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.47, for a total transaction of $1,222,961.87. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,115,775.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.06, for a total value of $365,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,091,865.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,621 shares of company stock worth $2,833,094. Corporate insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $159.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $153.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.21. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $125.50 and a 52-week high of $161.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. The Hershey had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 70.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The Hershey’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.804 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.71%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HSY. Piper Sandler raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $157.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America upgraded The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.43.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

