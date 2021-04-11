Hexavest Inc. Lowers Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Hexavest Inc. trimmed its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 185,267 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 37,744 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 1.0% of Hexavest Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $22,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% in the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 11,618 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 13.5% in the first quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 103,246 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $12,373,000 after acquiring an additional 12,267 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 53,607 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,425,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 41,624 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,988,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 44.9% in the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,468 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,693,000 after acquiring an additional 6,957 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.47.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total transaction of $2,302,312.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 81,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,014,875.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $124,710.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,210,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,476 shares of company stock worth $3,366,543. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $120.90 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $83.52 and a 1-year high of $128.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $214.18 billion, a PE ratio of 63.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.32.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

