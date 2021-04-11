Insureum (ISR) Market Cap Achieves $12.49 Million

Insureum (CURRENCY:ISR) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. Insureum has a total market capitalization of $12.49 million and approximately $808,145.00 worth of Insureum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Insureum has traded down 41.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Insureum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0583 or 0.00000098 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.58 or 0.00054537 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00020412 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.75 or 0.00081607 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $366.09 or 0.00612777 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $23.19 or 0.00038819 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00032014 BTC.

Insureum Profile

Insureum is a coin. It was first traded on June 25th, 2018. Insureum’s total supply is 290,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,048,583 coins. Insureum’s official website is insureum.co . Insureum’s official Twitter account is @insureum_zikto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Located in South Korea, Insureum is a Blockchain-based platform for the insurance market intervenients. It aims to create an ecosystem where there will be acting three main entities: the Insurance companies, 3rd parties, and the users/policyholders. Insureum's main role is to assist insurance companies in matching insurance policies with individual lifestyles. The ISR token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Insureum. Users are expected to be able to utilize the token as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community (providers, developers, and insurance users). “

Insureum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insureum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insureum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insureum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

