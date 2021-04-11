Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Shares Sold by NuWave Investment Management LLC

NuWave Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) by 49.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,905 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Canopy Growth in the fourth quarter worth $21,249,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,955,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,827,000 after buying an additional 338,119 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,131,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 79.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 564,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,920,000 after buying an additional 250,523 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 602,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,846,000 after buying an additional 223,736 shares during the last quarter. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CGC opened at $28.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 2.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.38. Canopy Growth Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.95 and a fifty-two week high of $56.50. The company has a quick ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 7.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($2.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($2.22). Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 312.84% and a negative return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC decreased their target price on Canopy Growth from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Piper Sandler downgraded Canopy Growth from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on Canopy Growth from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cormark lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “market perform” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Canopy Growth currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.91.

Canopy Growth Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

