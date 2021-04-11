NuWave Investment Management LLC Makes New $513,000 Investment in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 23,494 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,306,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth $33,102,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,436,119 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $85,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822,067 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,503,554 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 16,330.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,500,460 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491,328 shares during the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $622,646,138.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $22.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.58, a P/E/G ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.33. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $7.73 and a 52-week high of $26.13.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 62.68% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DVN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.82.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

