American Express (NYSE:AXP) Position Lowered by NuWave Investment Management LLC

NuWave Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 37.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,928 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 2,342 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Express by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,124 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in American Express by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 4,727 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 29,262 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Express from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.38.

In related news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,475,949.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express stock opened at $147.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $141.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.00. American Express has a 52 week low of $76.00 and a 52 week high of $151.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.98%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

