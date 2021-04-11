OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. Buys New Shares in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 280.7% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 624,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,179,000 after purchasing an additional 32,099 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 11,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $2,375,000. Finally, Connolly Sarah T. bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

EL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $312.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $257.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $208.00 to $299.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.55.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 22,924 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.01, for a total transaction of $6,533,569.24. Also, insider Cedric Prouve sold 22,439 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.05, for a total transaction of $6,643,065.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,929 shares in the company, valued at $75,767,780.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,114,149 shares of company stock valued at $597,578,500 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

EL opened at $302.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $289.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $256.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.85. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.31 and a 52 week high of $302.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.60 billion, a PE ratio of 184.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.92. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

