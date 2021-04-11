NuWave Investment Management LLC Makes New $631,000 Investment in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000. Alexion Pharmaceuticals comprises 0.8% of NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALXN. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ALXN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $139.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James cut Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.83.

ALXN stock opened at $155.01 on Friday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.82 and a 1 year high of $162.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $152.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.64. The firm has a market cap of $34.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.40. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

Featured Story: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.