First Hawaiian Bank Acquires 2,579 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,260 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $7,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 26,869 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 558.5% in the 1st quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,874 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,143,000 after acquiring an additional 23,641 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 10,436 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 14,809 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First American Bank increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. First American Bank now owns 101,398 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $18,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $716,047.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,158,232. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $4,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,845 shares in the company, valued at $30,589,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,367,269 shares of company stock worth $251,173,842 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.00.

DIS opened at $187.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $341.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.17, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $98.86 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $190.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.86.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

